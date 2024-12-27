Dua Lipa Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring; Sparks Engagement Rumours With Beau Callum Turner

Pop sensation Dua Lipa has set the internet abuzz after sharing a festive Instagram post in which she appeared to sport a diamond ring on her engagement finger, sparking rumors of an engagement to her beau, actor Callum Turner.

The 29-year-old singer, known for her chart-topping hits and iconic fashion statements, reportedly had a source confirm the happy news. Speaking to The Sun, the insider revealed,

“Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. This year has been one of the best of Dua’s career, and this is the cherry on top.” Dua subtly added to the speculation with her caption, writing, “Home for the holidays. Sending you all so much love,” alongside festive snaps that have since gone viral.



Dua and Callum Turner, 34, have been romantically linked since January 2024 but made their relationship Instagram official in July. The confirmation came in a heartfelt post celebrating Dua’s headline appearance at Glastonbury Festival, where the couple was seen lying on the grass, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Professionally, Dua Lipa has had an extraordinary year, from releasing new music to making headlines for her electrifying performances. This potential engagement with Callum Turner adds a personal milestone to an already stellar chapter of her life. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, but for now, the diamond ring and the duo’s undeniable chemistry speak volumes.