Dubai-Based Popular Travel Influencer And Photographer Anunay Sood Dies At 32 Leaves Internet Shocked, Death Reason Not Disclosed

New Delhi: A famous Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood's sudden death news left netizens shocked. His family confirmed the news and shared a statement on Instagram. He was 32. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Anunay Sood Death: Family Statement

The statement read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property.

Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.

— The family and friends of Anunay Sood"

Anunay Sood's Last Instagram Post

The famous influencer and photographer had over 14 lakh followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was popular for his travel photos, reels videos, and vlogs. His last post was from Las Vegas two days back, sharing a sneak-peek from a day in Vegas he spent with sports cars.

“Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines,” the post read.

Anunay Sood shared a video on YouTube as well, titled ‘Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit’ on November 3.