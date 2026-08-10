Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star and former US Congressman Ben Jones dies at 84 after massive heart attack

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star and former US Congressman Ben Jones dies at 84 after massive heart attack

Actor and former US Congressman Ben Jones, best known for playing Cooter Davenport in The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at 84 after suffering a massive heart attack at his home.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star and former US Congressman Ben Jones dies at 84 after massive heart attack
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2026 out; Reporting begins today, August 10
2
3
4
5