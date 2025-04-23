'Dum Ghut Raha Hai': RJ Ashish Sharma Breaks Silence After Wife Ruchi Passes Away, Classmate Blames Him For Her Death

New Delhi: Ashish Sharma, a well-known social media influencer and former radio jockey, recently shared a deeply emotional post on his social media accounts, revealing the heartbreaking news of the untimely death of his wife, Ruchi Mishra.

In a moving Instagram post, Ashish shared pictures of himself with his late wife and reflected on their 21-year-long relationship, which began in 2004 when they first met as college students in Bangalore. Ashish, 18 at the time, described their relationship as a mix of every emotion, from the excitement of dating to the joy of marriage and raising a child together. However, he never imagined that his journey would take such a tragic turn.

"We met in 2004, Bangalore. 18-year-old college kids. Pretty sincere while dating. Nine years of dating followed by marriage and then having the most charming kid together. 21 years of relationship was not less than a roller coaster ride, a mix of every emotion, but I never thought of this terrible day ever. I lost my wife in a tragic incident," Ashish wrote.

He went on to express his disbelief, writing, "Dum ghutt raha hai ye batane mein, she’s no more. Can’t believe it, don’t want to believe it. Kaash bol sakta, it’s just a nightmare but it’s not. With folded hands, I request one and all to pray for her and bless her. Hope she’s happy and healthy, smiling and shining the brightest. Always in our hearts. RIP Ruchi."

While Ashish refrained from providing details regarding the cause of Ruchi’s death, referring to it simply as a "tragic incident," his former classmate later revealed information that has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy.

The classmate, who claims to have known the couple well, revealed that Ruchi had been struggling emotionally in the years leading up to her death. According to this individual, the relationship between Ashish and Ruchi had been on the brink of collapse for some time. The classmate alleged that Ruchi had been living separately from Ashish with their 12-year-old son and that the couple was in the midst of an ongoing divorce case.

The classmate also claimed that Ashish had omitted these key details from his public message, which they described as a "half-truth." The individual pointed out that Ashish's obituary failed to mention Ruchi’s emotional struggles and the circumstances surrounding her tragic death, which, according to the classmate, was a suicide.

"However, I do believe a half-truth can be more harmful than a complete lie. In your obituary you omitted significant aspects — the broken relationship, Ruchi's emotional struggles, her living separately with her 12-year-old son, the ongoing divorce case between you two, and the way she committed suicide. Had you included these, you could have been honest to Ruchi, to your followers, and to your relationship," the classmate wrote.

Ashish Sharma took to Instagram stories and urged for privacy, saying his family and son are going through a very difficult time as they mourn Ruchi's loss.

Ashish has yet to come forward with his side of the story amid these strong allegations.