'Dunki' Actor Varun Kulkarni Hospitalised For 'Severe Kidney Issues', Friend Roshan Shetty Seeks Financial Help

New Delhi: Actor Varun Kulkarni, who appeared alongside Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, is currently battling 'severe kidney issues'.

The actor has been dealing with severe kidney issues and requires constant medical care, including dialysis 2-3 times a week. As his medical expenses continue to rise, his close friend and theatre co-artist, Roshan Shetty, has appealed for financial assistance from the public to help cover these mounting costs.

Taking to Instagram, Shetty shared a note detailing Varun’s struggle, which read "My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits."

Shetty also shared that just two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session, highlighting the urgency and severity of the situation. "Varun is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being. He lost both his parents at a very young age and has been a self-made individual ever since, pursuing his passion for theatre against all odds," Shetty continued.

However, Shetty pointed out that the life of an artist often comes with financial instability, and this is a particularly difficult time for Varun, urging people to help in whatever way they can.

Take A Look At The Post:

Shetty urged those who know Varun or his partner, Rhea, to contribute directly to them. For others, a Ketto link has been set up to facilitate donations. "Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference. Even sharing this message can help reach more people who might lend a hand," Shetty concluded.

In addition to his role in Dunki, Varun has also featured in popular OTT shows such as Scam 1992 and The Family Man.