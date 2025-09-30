Durga Ashtami 2025: Varun Dhawan Performs Kanjak Puja At Home, Shares His 'Best Meal' Pic With Kids

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a glimpse of his Durga Ashtami celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bawaal’ actor shared a few photos in which he is seen sitting on the floor with a group of kids. In the first image, Varun is seen posing happily with them after the Kanjak Puja. He is also seen enjoying halwa and puri prasad along with the children. Sharing the images, the actor simply wrote, “Happy Durga Ashtami #bestmeal.”

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic drama “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025. The film is set against the lively backdrop of a grand Indian wedding. With a traditional ‘shaadi setup’ at its core, the movie promises to revive the timeless charm and joy of a classic family entertainer.

In an interview with IANS, Shashank Khaitan revealed how he decided on the star cast and what it was like collaborating with Varun Dhawan once again.

He shared, “Well, to be honest, there was never really a choice when it came to Varun. We developed this story together—it was our idea from the start. So, it would’ve been awkward if I had taken this concept elsewhere. (laughs) But seriously, we genuinely enjoy working together. This is our third film, but it feels like we’ve spent far more time than that collaborating creatively. So, when this story came about, both lead actors were obvious choices for me. Now that the film is complete and just a few days away from release, I truly believe we couldn’t have asked for a better cast.”