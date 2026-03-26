Durga Ashtami 2026: From Parineeti Chopra to Urmila Matondkar, how celebrities celebrated
For Durga Ashtami 2026, celebrities including Urmila Matondkar and Parineeti Chopra shared festive wishes and participated in traditional rituals.
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New Delhi: Durga Ashtami is one of the most significant days of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2026, the festival began on March 19 and will conclude on March 27 with Ram Navami.
The eighth day of Navratri, known as Durga Ashtami, is being celebrated on March 26, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, and seek her blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness.
Celebrities celebrate Durga Ashtami
Actor and host Maniesh Paul performed Kanjak puja and shared pictures on social media with the caption, “Jai Mata Di. Blessed. Gratitude.”
Actress Parineeti Chopra also gave a glimpse of her Ashtami meal on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar extended wishes to her Instagram family on the occasion.
Several other celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, also shared festive greetings with their followers.
Durga Ashtami 2026: Shubh muhurat
According to Drik Panchang:
Ashtami Tithi begins: March 25, 2026 – 01:53 PM
Ashtami Tithi ends: March 26, 2026 – 11:51 AM
In 2026, Durga Ashtami and Navami will be observed on the same day (March 26).
Significance of Durga Ashtami
Durga Ashtami holds immense religious importance for devotees. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over evil forces such as Mahishasura, Chand-Munda, Shumbh-Nishumbh, and Raktabeej.
Maa Durga is revered as the mother of the universe, symbolising creation, protection, and the destruction of evil.
On this day, devotees perform Kanya Puja (Kanjak), where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess.
Puja vidhi
According to Drik Panchang, devotees can follow these steps:
Wake up early and take a holy bath
Prepare satvik food like halwa, poori, and chana
Light a diya with desi ghee before the idol
Offer flowers, tilak, and shringar items
Offer bhog (prasad) to Maa Durga
Invite nine young girls for Kanya Puja
Wash their feet, apply tilak, and tie mauli
Serve them food and offer coconut
Give gifts and dakshina
Touch their feet and seek blessings
Donate food, clothes, or fruits to the needy
How Durga Ashtami is celebrated
Performing Kanya Pujan (Kanjak) at home
Offering prayers and aarti to Goddess Durga
Observing fasts and visiting temples
Singing bhajans and devotional songs
Sharing prasad with family and friends
Durga Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri is a powerful reminder of faith, strength, and the victory of good over evil. Celebrating it by sharing wishes and devotion adds to the joy of the festival, making it a spiritually enriching experience.
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