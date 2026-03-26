Durga Ashtami 2026: From Parineeti Chopra to Urmila Matondkar, how celebrities celebrated

New Delhi: Durga Ashtami is one of the most significant days of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2026, the festival began on March 19 and will conclude on March 27 with Ram Navami.

The eighth day of Navratri, known as Durga Ashtami, is being celebrated on March 26, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, and seek her blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Celebrities celebrate Durga Ashtami

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Actor and host Maniesh Paul performed Kanjak puja and shared pictures on social media with the caption, “Jai Mata Di. Blessed. Gratitude.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra also gave a glimpse of her Ashtami meal on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar extended wishes to her Instagram family on the occasion.

Several other celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, also shared festive greetings with their followers.

Durga Ashtami 2026: Shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang:

Ashtami Tithi begins: March 25, 2026 – 01:53 PM

Ashtami Tithi ends: March 26, 2026 – 11:51 AM

In 2026, Durga Ashtami and Navami will be observed on the same day (March 26).

Significance of Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami holds immense religious importance for devotees. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over evil forces such as Mahishasura, Chand-Munda, Shumbh-Nishumbh, and Raktabeej.

Maa Durga is revered as the mother of the universe, symbolising creation, protection, and the destruction of evil.

On this day, devotees perform Kanya Puja (Kanjak), where young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess.

Puja vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, devotees can follow these steps:

Wake up early and take a holy bath

Prepare satvik food like halwa, poori, and chana

Light a diya with desi ghee before the idol

Offer flowers, tilak, and shringar items

Offer bhog (prasad) to Maa Durga

Invite nine young girls for Kanya Puja

Wash their feet, apply tilak, and tie mauli

Serve them food and offer coconut

Give gifts and dakshina

Touch their feet and seek blessings

Donate food, clothes, or fruits to the needy

How Durga Ashtami is celebrated

Performing Kanya Pujan (Kanjak) at home

Offering prayers and aarti to Goddess Durga

Observing fasts and visiting temples

Singing bhajans and devotional songs

Sharing prasad with family and friends

Durga Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri is a powerful reminder of faith, strength, and the victory of good over evil. Celebrating it by sharing wishes and devotion adds to the joy of the festival, making it a spiritually enriching experience.