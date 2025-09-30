Advertisement
DURGA PUJA 2025

Durga Puja 2025: CR Park Durga Puja Committee Durga Pandal Takes Inspiration From Satyajit Ray's 'Sonar Kella'

Durga Puja 2025: The Chittaranjan Park Durga Puja committee at K block adopted a cinematic theme for the Durga Puja Pandal to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year of constructing Durga pandals.

|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 11:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
Durga Puja 2025: CR Park Durga Puja Committee Durga Pandal Takes Inspiration From Satyajit Ray's 'Sonar Kella'Pic Courtesy: Freepik For Representational Use Only

New Delhi: The Chittaranjan Park Durga Puja committee blended tradition with cinematic magic, as they celebrated Shardiya Navratri with a Durga Puja pandal inspired by Satyajit Ray's film 'Sonar Kella' in Delhi.

The Durga Puja festivities have commenced across India, with people already thronging to various pandals with their friends and families. Amid them, what stands out are the thematic decorations and unique concepts.

In New Delhi, the Chittaranjan Park Durga Puja committee at K block adopted a cinematic theme for the Durga Puja Pandal to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year of constructing Durga pandals.
The pandal sheltered a huge Goddess Durga idol accompanied by Lord Ganesha. The visitors were in awe of the grand celebration of Shardiya Navratri 2025, as they couldn't help but snap photographs of the Goddess Durga idol.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Day 9 Colour Pink: Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar To Hina Khan, Celeb-Style Diary - In Pics

Sumit Majumdar, the president of the puja committee, reflected on the architecture of Durga pandal, saying that the pandal has been designed to resemble 'Jaisalmer Fort' while it features elements inspired by the critically acclaimed film 'Sonar Kella'.

"We continue our celebrations until Navami, and on Dashami, we immerse Maa Durga in our grounds. This event is open to everyone and is organised as a grand occasion. Notably, this year marks our 50th anniversary of constructing a large pandal. Our theme-based pandal features elements inspired by the acclaimed film 'Sonar Kella,' directed by Satish Ray. The pandal is designed to resemble the Jaisalmer Fort, with a golden finish, and inside, we showcase the architecture of a Jain temple. We are proud that many devotees find the decoration mesmerising," said Sumit Majumdar.

ALSO READ: From Bengal To Bihar To Delhi: 16 Must-Try Street Foods During Durga Puja 2025

Similarly, the B-Block Durga Puja Samiti in CR Park also celebrated its 50th anniversary with a 'Mitti' or soil-themed Durga pandal, symbolising 'Mother Earth.'

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). 

