Durga Puja 2025: Isha Koppikar On Dussehra: 'I Want My Daughter To Grow Up...'

For actress Isha Koppikar, Dussehra has always been a deeply personal celebration. One that honors not just the victory of good over evil, but also the extraordinary strength of four generations of women in her life. The story begins with her grandmother, the matriarch who shaped Isha's very foundation. Growing up, Isha would seize every opportunity to be in her grandmother's company, cherishing those precious moments, which taught her to lead her life with grace, dignity, and strength, no matter what. She idolized this remarkable woman, staying as close to her as possible, absorbing not just her stories but her spirit.

"My grandmother was my first teacher in what it means to be truly strong. Many of the qualities, ethics, and ideologies that define me today, are a reflection of her unwavering principles,” Isha reflects. Isha’s quiet resilience, her ability to stand firm in her convictions, were imbibed directly from those formative years spent in her grandmother's presence. Then came her mother, who carried forward that same warrior spirit. "My mother taught me what resilience looks like," Isha shares. "She faced life's challenges with such grace and determination that I never doubted what a woman was capable of." Those early lessons in strength, in standing firm even when the ground beneath you shakes, became the foundation upon which Isha built her own life, both on screen and off.

Isha has carried that legacy forward in her own journey, embodying the warrior spirit in every choice she's made. Throughout her career, she gravitated toward roles that showcased strong, unbreakable women-characters who refused to be diminished or defeated. But it was in her personal life where she truly channeled her grandmother's and mother's teachings. From navigating the various complexities that are a part and parcel of life, to walking away and rebuilding her life on her own terms, Isha has faced demons that would have crumbled many. Yet she emerged intact and more stronger, proving to herself and the world that she was her grandmother's and mother's daughter in every sense. "I realized I had to be my own Durga," she reflects. "Sometimes the battles we fight are silent, but that doesn't make them any less significant."

Now, as a mother herself to her beloved daughter Rianna, Isha sees the circle complete. Dussehra has taken on a new meaning. It’s no longer just about honoring the strength she inherited from her grandmother and mother, but about passing that same warrior spirit to the fourth generation. "When I look at my daughter, I see the future," Isha says. "I want her to grow up knowing that she comes from a lineage of strong women, that she has the strength of her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother flowing through her veins." This Dussehra, as Isha celebrates with Rianna, she's not just marking a festive milestone, she's honoring a legacy of resilience, courage, and unbreakable feminine power that spans four generations, ensuring that the warrior spirit continues to thrive in the women who will shape tomorrow.

Speaking of her work front, Isha is known for her stint in movies like “Krishna Cottage,” “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat,” “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa,” “Company,” “Dil Ka Rishta,” “LOC Kargil,” and “Qayamat: City Under Threat.”