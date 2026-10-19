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Durga Puja 2026: Alia Bhatt visits Mumbai pandal in elegant Bengali drape accompanied by Ayan Mukerji

Dressed in a traditional fuchsia pink saree and guided by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt visited Mumbai's iconic North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal to seek blessings and meet devotees.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Durga Puja 2026: Alia Bhatt visits Mumbai pandal in elegant Bengali drape accompanied by Ayan Mukerji
Image Credit: @viralbhayani/Instagram

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Durga Puja 2026: Alia Bhatt visits Mumbai pandal in elegant Bengali drape accompanied by Ayan Mukerji
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