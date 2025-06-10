Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak Open Up About Becoming Break Out Stars With 'Panchayat'

Mumbai: Actor Durgesh Kumar, who essays the role of Bhushan, and Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod in the series “Panchayat”, have become household names. The two shared that they never imagined their characters would become so popular Durgesh shared: "When I shot for the first season of Panchayat, it was directed by Chandan Ji, who's also the writer.

Honestly, I never imagined it would become so popular. Then came Season 2 and 3, and now Season 4, directed by Deepak Mishra sir—and again, I had no idea it would grow this big.”

With his dialogues going viral, Durgesh said it felt amazing. “I started to believe that maybe more work would start coming my way. This time, I had solo posters again—just like I did during Season 3 and when we celebrated 5 years of Panchayat. I was so happy. I went around the city with my friends, clicked pictures, and really celebrated the moment.” He said his family was overjoyed.

“It feels like, slowly but surely, dreams do come true in this city. For the last six months, I’ve been shooting all over India, and people recognize me everywhere—as Bhushan Sharma, as Durgesh Kumar, as Banrakas. At every airport, at least 50-60 people stop me for photos, showering me with love. It’s truly overwhelming and heartwarming."

Ashok shared that Binod barely speaks, so he “never imagined he would become this popular.” “But somehow, his silence and subtle expressions struck a chord with people. The ‘Dekh raha hai Binod?’ the meme just exploded—and suddenly, I was everywhere, without even saying a word. When I saw myself hoarding, it felt like a quiet victory.” Ashok said he was so overwhelmed by the love pouring in from across the country that he “broke down in tears.” “I sent a picture to my father and told him, ‘Papa, I made it.’ Panchayat changed everything for me. It proved that even the smallest roles, when done with honesty, can leave the deepest impression.”

With Chandan Kumar’s writing and Deepak Kumar Mishra’s direction, the show is created by The Viral Fever and streaming on Prime Video.

Panchayat S4 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. Returning to the screen are Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.