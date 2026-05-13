Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on his first-ever MET Gala appearance; reveals the insane effort behind his viral look

Mumbai: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson penned a note about his “first trip” celebrating “fashion’s biggest night”, the MET Gala, and said, he had the "best time”.

Johnson shared a string of images of himself along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, from the MET Gala, which had the theme "Costume Art," celebrating the Costume Institute's new exhibition, which explores 5,000 years of fashion as a living art form.

In the caption section of Instagram, Johnson wrote: “The Met. We had the best time - it was our first trip celebrating fashion’s biggest night. Thank you to our visionary icon, and friend @thombrowne and his entire team of inspiring and beautifully kind artists.”

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He added: “To finally experience the ceremony and pageantry of 'art through fashion' and individual artistic expression made for one unforgettable night! Here’s the wild breakdown of our Thom Brown expressions - cheers and thanks for all the cool comments. We had a blast!!”

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The actor then went on to share the details about the outfit he wore. “THE MORTAL BODY by Thom Brown DWAYNE JOHNSON wears a black 3 ply mohair tailcoat with a back detail of a tonal silk ribbon applique of a skeleton paying homage to specifically the mortality and body section of the exhibition. The look is paired with a matching pleated skirt and trousers with a white silk faille vest and pique wing collar shirt.”

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As per the details shared on the caption, “50 people were involved in the making of Johnson’s look, it took over 2,000 hours to complete it, and over 350 metres of silk ribbon was used.”

“LAUREN HASHIAN wears a white silk crepe halter neck dress featuring a tonal silk ribbon appliqué of the female anatomy. FACTS: 35 people involved in the making of this look 800 hours to complete 160 meters of silk ribbon used Together, Dwayne and Lauren play on the mortal/immortal duality.”