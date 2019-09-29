Dwayne Johnson hints at 'Fast and Furious' reunion with Vin Diesel

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible reunion with the "Fast & Furious" star Vin Diesel, after the two actors spent the last couple of years in a reported feud.

Johnson on Saturday took to Instagram to thank Diesel and his wife for congratulating him on his recent wedding and supporting "Hobbs & Shaw". He also thanked the fans, cast and crew for the film.

Johnson said in the video: "...I want Universal thank the studios, my cast, the filmmakers, directors and producers for all the tremendous efforts... Last but not least I want to thank my brother Vin for your support for 'Hobbs & Shaw'. I saw your post and I appreciate it...

"As you know, and what a wild ride this is, and what a wild ride this has been, ten years ago when you and I spoke and you invited me into the 'Fast & Furious; family. I'm grateful for that invite, and as you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the 'Fast & Furious' world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could."

He added: "If I could do that, then I've done my job. And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support. And of course all roads lead to one thing... I'll be seeing you soon Toretto."

Diesel played the character Dominic "Dom" Toretto, one of the three main protagonists of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.

Johnson joined the "Fast & Furious" franchise with 2011's "Fast Five". He also appeared in "Fast & Furious 6" and "Fast & Furious 7".

"Hobbs & Shaw" made more than $750 million worldwide.