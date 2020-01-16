Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky dies at 75

Los Angeles: WWE Hall of Fame and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson is no more. He was 75.

Rocky died on Wednesday. The cause of his death is not known yet, reports variety.com.

He made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas.

After retiring from the sport in 1991, the wrestling superstar began training his son Dwayne also known as The Rock, who eventually became one of the biggest figures in the sport - something Rocky describes in his autobiography "Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story" as one of his greatest achievements.

He was named by his son into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Rocky, born and raised in Nova Scotia, began his career in the mid-1960s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance.

He quickly went on to become the first African American to win the Southern, Georgia and Florida heavyweight titles before starting his wrestling career with WWE in 1983.

The wrestler had several memorable rivalries with competitors like Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Adrian Adonis and Don Muraco.