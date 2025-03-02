Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates His Birthday: 7 Must-See Movies That Define His Hollywood Dominance

Washington: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, is celebrating his birthday today.

With a career spanning over two decades, Johnson has proven himself to be a versatile actor, producer, and former professional wrestler.

From action-packed blockbusters to family-friendly comedies, Johnson has consistently entertained audiences with his charisma and talent. On his special day, we look at seven of his best movies showcasing his Hollywood dominance.

1. The Scorpion King (2002)

Johnson's breakout role as the titular character in this prequel to 'The Mummy Returns' launched his acting career. His performance as the fierce warrior Mathayus earned him widespread recognition and praise.

2. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Johnson's introduction to the Fast & Furious franchise as a tough-as-nails federal agent, Luke Hobbs, brought a new level of excitement to the series. His chemistry with Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast made him an instant fan favorite.

3. Hercules (2014)

Johnson's portrayal of the legendary demigod Hercules in this action-adventure film showcased his incredible physicality and acting range.

4. San Andreas (2015)

Johnson's performance as Chief Ray Gaines, a rescue pilot who must save his family after a massive earthquake strikes California, demonstrated his ability to carry a disaster movie. The film's success solidified Johnson's status as a Hollywood A-lister.

5. Moana (2016)

Johnson's voice acting as Maui, a demigod from ancient times, in this Disney animated film showcased his comedic timing and singing talents.

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

In this action-adventure comedy film, Johnson's performance as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, an archaeologist and explorer, demonstrated his ability to poke fun at himself and have a good time. The film's success also spawned a sequel.

7. Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Johnson's spin-off film from the Fast & Furious franchise, which paired him with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, showcased his ability to carry a big-budget action film.