DYK: Hrithik Roshan Is ‘25% Bengali’, Actor Flaunts Love For Machher Jhol

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse into his cultural roots as he proudly spoke about his “25 percent Bengali blood” shining through.



For the unversed, Hrithik has Bengali blood through his paternal grandmother Ira Roshan, who was a Bengali Brahmin. She was married to the legendary music director Roshanlal Nagrath.

The actor took to Instagram to share his love for Bengali cuisine, tagging his post with #ShonarBangla and #MachcharJhol.

He wrote: “That's the 25% Bengali blood in me shining through. #shonarbangla #machcharJhol.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

That's the 25% Bengali blood in me shining through. #shonarbangla



Outfit: Tisa Studio

Shoes: Dmodot

Photographer: Manasi Sawant

Stylist: Divyak D’Souza

Hair: Sunny

Makeup: Vijay Palande || Sachin Ghankutkar pic.twitter.com/R6CA1ts8yR — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 3, 2026

Hrithik was nicknamed Duggu by his grandmother Ira, who reversed his father Rakesh Roshan's nickname Guddu.

The actor’s image seems to be taken ahead of his cousin’s wedding as he was dressed in traditional wear.

Hrithik on Friday penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “My dear Eshu , your presence in my life goes beyond blood and family. You are a rare and exceptional human being, one that adds to my life and to the lives of everyone in this family in more ways than you can imagine and in more ways than what we your family can consciously list out. Over the course of the last few years, I have seen you evolve into a deeply committed, passionate filmmaker”.

He further mentioned, “I see the strength in your silences, the power in your gentleness, and your relentless pursuit to find your place under the sun inspires me. Eshu you are a giant on the inside. Don't be afraid of your power. Set it free.”

“You are the best brother and partner to me. Today as you and Aishwarya begin this new journey as husband and wife, I wish you achieve as much in your personal world as you do in your work world. Remember both are just as fulfilling and both worlds demand their own unique, sometimes peculiar set of skills which I am sure you will enjoy mastering. Congratulations my brother”.

He concluded: “And welcome to the family Aishu. You are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside . I can't wait to get to know you more and more and more! Love you guys”, he added.

On the work front, Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April 2025, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.