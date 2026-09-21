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Ed Sheeran breaks down, claims friends and family 'abandoned' him amid tour controversy

Ed Sheeran broke down in tears during his Philadelphia concert, addressing feelings of abandonment by friends and family and safety fears following the widespread fallout and opening act departures over Macklemore’s tour removal.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Ed Sheeran breaks down, claims friends and family 'abandoned' him amid tour controversy
Image Credit: @teddyphotos/Instagram

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Ed Sheeran breaks down, claims friends and family 'abandoned' him amid tour controversy
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