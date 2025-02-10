Bengaluru: Singer Ed Sheeran delivered a mesmerising performance in Bengaluru as a part of his '+ - = / x' India tour.

On Sunday, the British singer-songwriter was joined by Shilpa Rao during the concert, marking an iconic collaboration as they sang a Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' on the stage.

Sheeran's Bengaluru concert was full of wonders. With superhit songs like 'Perfect', 'Photograph' and others in his arsenal, the singer decided to elevate his performance a notch higher after performing the hit Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' on Sunday.

The singer was joined by Shilpa Rao, the original singer of the song, on stage. Ed Sheeran's performance enthralled the audience as they gave loud shout-outs to his performance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ed Sheeran shared a snippet of their performance from the concert. In the video, the British singer nailed the Telugu lyrics of 'Chuttamalle' almost perfectly as he sang a duet with Shilpa Rao.

"Obsessed with @shilparao's voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!" wrote Ed Sheeran.

Hours before the concert, Ed Sheeran suffered a setback during his impromptu performance on Church Street after the Bengaluru Police abruptly stopped his song by plucking out the speaker plugs.

The singer, who is currently on his India tour, responded hours later, claiming that his team had obtained prior permission to perform in the area.

A viral video shows the artist starting the performance before the police intervened and cut the cables, stopping the performance within a minute.

Speaking on the incident, Shekar T Tekkannanavar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, clarified the situation.

Tekkannanavar explained, "A member among the event organisers came to meet me to seek permission for the Streetside performance at Church Street. I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place."

Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour. He performed in Bengaluru on Sunday. He has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai.

During his Chennai concert, he was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The two performed a rendition of the classic song 'Urvashi'.

Before the concert, Sheeran also met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, where Sheeran was seen taking pictures and sitting at Rahman's music console. The caption read, "Photos by Ed Sheeran."

He will also perform in Shillong and Delhi NCR in the coming days.