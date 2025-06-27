Ed Sheeran Mockingly Shows Off His Plain White T-Shirt Closet To Fans

Los Angeles: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran showcased the contents of his wardrobe to his fans on social media. The "Perfect" hitmaker shared a TikTok video of himself flaunting the contents of his wardrobe, but there were multiples of only one item present in his collection of clothes: a plain white crew neck T-shirt, reports people.com.

The video featured the white shirts hung up on a rack on wooden hangers and in a single file line, with Sheeran giving a detailed breakdown of how he uses the shirts. "This is my wardrobe, and this is basically the T-shirt I wear to be on stage, and when I finish on stage, and I go out, I wear this T-shirt. And when I have my day off and I'm trying to chill out, I wear this, which is always very important," Sheeran quipped.

He added that sometimes if he is actually going to be “really really fancy”, and want to go out for a nice dinner, “I wear this T-shirt”. He said: “Then, when I'm in the studio, I wear that. And when I do the school visits with Kev, plain. Spaghetti bolognese, but you might spill it — it'll be good.

That's my wardrobe. What do you think?" Sheeran said that fashion is not his area of expertise. He had also shared revealed that he reached out to Elton John for advice once on what to wear for an event.

“Before I came tonight I FaceTimed Elton to show him the results. He’s been slagging off my boring wardrobe for years," he told The Sun. "I’m not really a fashion guy but I’ve had to start to show an interest – he loves it. Elton approved — it’s very him.”Sheeran added, “I actually feel pretty good in it and it’s a while since there were big events on, so here I am. I’d feel less comfortable in an ordinary suit. It’s easier being in this.”