ED summons film actress Rituparna Senupta in Rose Valley case

Kolkata: A day after summoning Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday called leading actress Rituparna Sengupta for questioning in connection with the Rose Valley Ponzi scam probe.

An ED source confirmed that Sengupta has been asked to appear before the central agency next week.

The ED has asked Chatterjee to depose before its officials on July 19 at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake on July 19.

The Rose Valley ponzi schemes scam, run by group's Chairman Gautam Kundu, was unearthed in 2013. The group allegedly floated 27 companies to run various schemes.

It allegedly collected Rs 17,520 crore from depositors in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have been investing the scam.

The ED had attached assets including resorts, hotels, land parcels worth Rs 2,300 crore and recovered incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at showrooms if a jewellery house in connection with the scam.

Kundu was arrested by the ED on March 25, 2015.

Earlier this year, CBI had arrested Bengali film producer Srikant Mohta for allegedly receiving Rs 25 crore from Rose Valley, which had produced a number of Bengali films between 2010-12.