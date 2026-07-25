/Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Samay Raina, and other celebs react

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Following weeks of escalating youth-led protests and growing scrutiny over recurring paper leaks and testing irregularities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tendered his resignation. The departure marks a major turning point after widespread frustration among students and civil society groups reached a tipping point.
The resignation comes on the heels of continuous nationwide demonstrations organised by student bodies demanding accountability for structural flaws in the national testing framework. Unrest had mounted steadily as administrative lapses disrupted major entrance examinations, leaving millions of candidates facing uncertainty and sparking intense debate over public sector recruitment and educational standards.
Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, several Bollywood personalities took to social media to share their thoughts and express support for the student-led movement.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to journalist Faye D'Souza's post covering the development by dropping clapping, red heart, and hands-raised emojis in the comments, signalling her support for the news.
Vaani Kapoor dedicated the landmark moment to the youth, writing, "For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping.. this moment is for you."
Ayesha Khan called the news "a good sign," the actress voiced hope for affected families, noting, "Let's now hope that adequate compensation is made to the victim families, though nothing in this world can compensate for one's personal loss." She also called for accountability regarding police action against peaceful demonstrators, adding, "And let's hope for accountability towards the peaceful protesters. These are the exact young minds all of us were fighting for... Let's not forget that these FIRs are not fair."
Sanya Malhotra shared a post about the minister's resignation on her social media handle.
Dia Mirza: Expressed her admiration for the youth and activists leading the charge, writing:
"Only LOVE Gen Z. Thank you @wangchuksworld for walking the path of peace and showing our children what true love looks like. Free of hate. Free of fear. Thank you to every young student asking for accountability, transparency and reform in our education system. @cockroachjantaparty remain respectful, peaceful and consistent as you have. Neha, Ameen, Manish thank you."
Take a look:
Samay Raina also took to his Instagram stories, writing, "More power to the students."
In his letter, Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted his four-decade commitment to education, emphasising that an inclusive and forward-looking education system forms the bedrock of a strong nation.
Addressing the controversy surrounding the May 3, 2026, NEET-UG examination, Pradhan detailed the immediate measures taken once irregularities came to light. He noted that the central government promptly handed the probe over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, scheduled a fresh test, and made the decision to transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format starting next year.
"During this period, our primary concern was to ensure that the examination for more than two million students was conducted smoothly," Pradhan wrote. "From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never turned away from it. My resolve was that we would not allow the prospects of any meritorious student to be harmed because of the examination controversy."
He added that the NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many deserving candidates from economically weaker backgrounds achieving success.
Expressing disappointment over the fallout during the protests, Pradhan noted that he was deeply pained by individuals in responsible positions who attempted to create obstacles and mislead students during the crisis.
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