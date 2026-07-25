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  • /Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Samay Raina, and other celebs react

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Samay Raina, and other celebs react

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Driven by nationwide student protests over testing irregularities, India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, drawing strong reactions from prominent public figures and celebrities.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Samay Raina, and other celebs react
Image Credit: Instagram/Facebook

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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