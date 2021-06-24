हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haneen Hossam

Egyptian Tik Tok influencer sentenced to 10 years in jail over human trafficking charges

Hossam's sentence was announced by the court while she was absent as she did not come for the case proceeding. A day after the ruling, the Cairo University student shared a video on her social media accounts, weeping and crying and appealing to Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi to re-verdict her case.

Egyptian Tik Tok influencer sentenced to 10 years in jail over human trafficking charges

New Delhi: A 20 years old Egyptian social media influencer Haneen Hossam has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charges of human trafficking. Earlier, she was fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds for encouraging women to share footage on the video-sharing app in exchange for money.

Hoassam said she has been wronged and that her mother is about to have a stroke after the ruling in the video.

“Mr. President, your daughter is dying. I swear to God your daughter is dying. I held myself together so I can be able to speak and seek the help of the president and people. What should I do,” as translated by The Gulf News in English from Arabic.

 

“I was wronged, and I did not do anything. I am literally dying. Save me. My mother is about to have a stroke after the ruling,” cried the influencer.

Hossam has around 900,000 followers on TikTok. She is among several other female influencers who faced crackdown and legal action after being accused of ‘inciting debauchery’ and for violating the ‘social values and principles’ of the Egyptian family.

