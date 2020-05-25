हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid 2020

Eid 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor wish Eid Mubarak

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual, known as Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

New Delhi: Social media today is flooded with Eid wishes. India celebrated Eid on May 25 this year amid the coronavirus lockdown. To make the festival special, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans Eid Mubarak.

Sara Ali Khan shared a then and now photo of herself and extended Eid greetings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times.”

Ananya Panday sent a ‘big virtual hug’ to her fans and said, “Eid Mubarak, sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak  sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug  #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

Shraddha Kapoor shared a video of herself offering Namaz.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

“Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid,” read Sonam Kapoor’s message.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to say, “Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. “

Tara Sutaria shared a still from ‘Marjaavan’ to wish Eid Mubarak.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak! 

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual, known as Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

Eid Mubarak to all our readers!

