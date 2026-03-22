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EID-UL-FITR

Eid 2026: Babil Khan celebrates with meaningful gift from Tabu, recalls father Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan shared a heartfelt Eid moment, revealing a special kurta gifted by Tabu that reflects her bond with his late father, Irrfan Khan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Eid 2026: Babil Khan celebrates with meaningful gift from Tabu, recalls father Irrfan Khan(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan, marks a time of gratitude, love, and togetherness. The festival is observed with prayers, family gatherings, festive meals, and the exchange of warm wishes. Joining the celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share the festive spirit with their fans.

On the occasion of Eid, Babil Khan gave fans a glimpse into a deeply personal and heartwarming moment, as he took to social media to share a special gift he received from Tabu.

The actor was seen sporting a kurta gifted to him by Tabu on his social media, one of the closest collaborators of his late father, Irrfan Khan. The gesture carries emotional significance, reflecting not just festive cheer but also the enduring bond Babil shares with those who were an integral part of his father’s journey.

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Captioning the post, Babil wrote, "Eid Mubarak,
The kurta is a gift from @tabutiful"

Also Read | Eid Ul-Fitr 2026: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and other Bollywood celebs join festivities with joyful messages

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Known for their long-standing association and mutual respect, Tabu and Irrfan Khan shared an iconic on-screen partnership, which has naturally extended into a warm, familial connection with Babil. The thoughtful Eid gift stands as a beautiful reminder of that relationship, blending nostalgia with affection.

A source close to the actor shared, “For Babil, this wasn’t just a festive gift; it carried a lot of emotional weight. Tabu has been someone who shared a deep bond with Irrfan sir, and that warmth has always extended to Babil as well. Receiving something so personal from her on Eid made it incredibly special for him. It’s moments like these that keep those relationships and memories alive in the most meaningful way.”

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