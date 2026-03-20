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NewsEntertainmentPeopleEid 2026 Mehendi design: Hina Khan gets hubby Rocky Jaiswal’s name tattooed ahead of first Eid celebration post marriage
EID 2026

Eid 2026 Mehendi design: Hina Khan gets hubby Rocky Jaiswal’s name tattooed ahead of first Eid celebration post marriage

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Hina also shared many more glimpses of the festive vibe with pictures showing her posing during a photoshoot in a blue traditional outfit and also a few more close-ups of her elaborate mehendi patterns and bangles.

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Eid 2026 Mehendi design: Hina Khan gets hubby Rocky Jaiswal’s name tattooed ahead of first Eid celebration post marriage Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television superstar Hina Khan has kickstarted her Eid preparations from Thursday evening. The actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her beautiful preparations and also of her Eid special ensemble and Mehendi .

Sharing pictures of her festive look, outfits, the actress, on social media revealed that she has included a special detail in her mehendi, husband Rocky Jaiswal’s name in Urdu.

She captioned the post, “Eid Preps”. In the pictures, Hina is seen preparing for the festival with traditional outfits and accessories laid out.

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A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

The pictures include a vibrant green ensemble paired with matching bangles and jewellery. Another set of pictures highlight her detailed mehendi designs on both hands and feet.

In one picture, the doting wife is proudly seen displaying her palms, where the mehendi features Urdu initials representing her and Rocky Jaiswal’s names.

She also shared a glimpse of the design on her Instagram story, writing, ‘Mehendi ready Jayant Jaiswal Hina - Bus Ek nukhta Our urdu initials.”

Rocky Jaiswal later reshared the story and responded with, “My Love , I loved it !”

Hina also shared many more glimpses of the festive vibe with pictures showing her posing during a photoshoot in a blue traditional outfit and also a few more close-ups of her elaborate mehendi patterns and bangles.

Hina Khan, who follows Islam, shares a strong bond with husband Rocky Jaiswal, who follows Hindu dharma.

Despite their different religious backgrounds, the couple has often spoken about respecting each other’s beliefs and traditions.

Hina and Rocky, whose real name is Jayant Jaiswal had been dating each other for over 10 years, before tying the knot on June 4, 2025.

The couple met on the sets of the superhit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Hina essayed the lead role as Akshara and Rocky was the line producer.

 

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