Eid Mubarak! Fardeen Khan Wishes 'May This Eid Be A Time Of Renewed Spirit, Compassion'

Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan has sent out his Eid wishes and said that May this be a time of a renewed spirit, deeper awareness and the compassion that unites us all.

Fardeen, who is the son of late icon Feroz Khan, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with his children and mother.

“As this sacred time comes to a close for many around the world, we honor the beauty of restraint, the quiet strength of sacrifice, and the stillness that brings us closer to ourselves and each other,” he wrote as the caption.

He added: “May this Eid be a time of a renewed spirit, deeper awareness, and the compassion that unites us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a warm and joyful Eid Mubarak.”

Fardeen marked his return to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. His last big screen outing was with “Dulha Mil Gaya”, which released in 2010.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” told the story about the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

He was then seen in “Visfot,” a crime thriller by Kookie Gulati. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan with Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza.

Fardeen’s latest release on the big screen was “Khel Khel Mein”, a comedy drama by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Fardeen will next be seen in the comedy film "Housefull 5", which is scheduled to be released in June 2025, alongside actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, and others.