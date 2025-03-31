Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Priyanka Chopra To Munawar Faruqui Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival that marks the end of the 29 or 30-day-long fast of Ramadan, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. During Ramadan, practicing Muslims refrain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. The arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, which was confirmed on Sunday, March 30. As a result, millions of Muslims across India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31.

Along with the celebrations, many celebrities took to social media to extend their Eid wishes to fans, sending love and prayers.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way."

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha posted a warm tweet on X, saying, "Warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Wishing all serenity, warmth, joy, laughter, peace & brotherhood. Wishing you a blessed celebration! Eid Mubarak!"

Warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Wishing all serenity, warmth, joy, laughter, peace & brotherhood. Wishing you a blessed celebration! Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/QukPu08yqb — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 31, 2025

Actor Varun Dhawan, known for his role in Baby John, shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Eid Mubarak."

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars alongside Salman Khan in the much-awaited film Sikandar, also wished her fans on Instagram, writing, "Eid Mubarak my loveliesss. Hope your day is filled with love, laughter, and the yummiest food! Be happy, be kind."

Comedian Munawar Faruqui also shared an all-black look on his Instagram stories, wishing everyone, "Eid Mubarak."