Eid Ul-Fitr 2026: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and other Bollywood celebs join festivities with joyful messages
Eid Ul-Fitr 2026: Bollywood celebrities share warm Eid wishes with fans through heartfelt messages, festive moments, and social media posts celebrating joy, unity, and tradition.
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Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan, marks a time of gratitude, love, and togetherness. The festival is observed with prayers, family gatherings, festive meals, and the exchange of warm wishes. Joining the celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share the festive spirit with their fans.
Salman Khan greets fans with a warm gesture
Salman Khan continued his Eid tradition by connecting directly with fans. Sharing a video of himself waving from his balcony, the actor simply wished everyone “Eid Mubarak,” delighting his followers.
#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/nJSVP4Gzqa — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 5, 2019
Kamal Haasan shares a meaningful message
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan highlighted the deeper essence of Eid in his message. He extended his greetings while emphasising values of kindness, compassion, and service.
பசித்த வயிறுகளுக்கு உணவளித்து, எளியோரின் கண்ணீரைத் துடைக்கும் கருணைதான் உண்மையான தொண்டு என்பதை உணர்த்தும் ஈகைத் திருநாளைக் கொண்டாடும் இஸ்லாமிய சகோதர சகோதரிகளுக்கு என் இனிய ரம்ஜான் வாழ்த்துகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 21, 2026
Hina Khan marks Chand Raat
Hina Khan captured the excitement of Chand Raat by sharing a video of the crescent moon on her Instagram story. She wished her followers “Chand Mubarak,” reflecting the joy leading up to Eid.
Ayesha Khan shares festive moments
Ayesha Khan gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations by posting pictures of festive food and mehendi-adorned hands. Her posts beautifully showcased the cultural traditions and happiness associated with Eid.
Soni Razdan keeps it simple
Soni Razdan joined the celebrations with a simple yet warm gesture, sharing an image of the crescent moon along with an “Eid Mubarak” message.
Also Read | Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones
Akshay Kumar wishes peace and happiness on Eid
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives (sic)."
Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/sywOlUT6d8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2026
Allu Arjun shares heartfelt Eid wishes
Allu Arjun posted on X (Twitter), "Eid Mubarak. Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones (sic)."
Eid Mubarak
Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/foiOU1vAbG — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 21, 2026
A celebration of hope and positivity
Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a festival but a reminder of empathy, gratitude, and unity. Through their posts, these celebrities echoed the true spirit of Eid, spreading joy, warmth, and togetherness.
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