Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028952https://zeenews.india.com/people/eid-ul-fitr-2026-salman-khan-akshay-kumar-allu-arjun-and-other-bollywood-celebs-join-festivities-with-joyful-messages-3028952.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleEid Ul-Fitr 2026: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and other Bollywood celebs join festivities with joyful messages
EID-UL-FITR 2026

Eid Ul-Fitr 2026: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and other Bollywood celebs join festivities with joyful messages

Eid Ul-Fitr 2026: Bollywood celebrities share warm Eid wishes with fans through heartfelt messages, festive moments, and social media posts celebrating joy, unity, and tradition.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Eid Ul-Fitr 2026: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun and other Bollywood celebs join festivities with joyful messages(Image: IMDb/Freepik/X)

Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan, marks a time of gratitude, love, and togetherness. The festival is observed with prayers, family gatherings, festive meals, and the exchange of warm wishes. Joining the celebrations, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share the festive spirit with their fans.

Salman Khan greets fans with a warm gesture

Salman Khan continued his Eid tradition by connecting directly with fans. Sharing a video of himself waving from his balcony, the actor simply wished everyone “Eid Mubarak,” delighting his followers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kamal Haasan shares a meaningful message

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan highlighted the deeper essence of Eid in his message. He extended his greetings while emphasising values of kindness, compassion, and service.

Hina Khan marks Chand Raat

Hina Khan captured the excitement of Chand Raat by sharing a video of the crescent moon on her Instagram story. She wished her followers “Chand Mubarak,” reflecting the joy leading up to Eid.

Ayesha Khan shares festive moments

Ayesha Khan gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations by posting pictures of festive food and mehendi-adorned hands. Her posts beautifully showcased the cultural traditions and happiness associated with Eid.

Soni Razdan keeps it simple

Soni Razdan joined the celebrations with a simple yet warm gesture, sharing an image of the crescent moon along with an “Eid Mubarak” message.

Also Read | Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Akshay Kumar wishes peace and happiness on Eid

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives (sic)."

Allu Arjun shares heartfelt Eid wishes

Allu Arjun posted on X (Twitter), "Eid Mubarak. Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones (sic)."

A celebration of hope and positivity

Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a festival but a reminder of empathy, gratitude, and unity. Through their posts, these celebrities echoed the true spirit of Eid, spreading joy, warmth, and togetherness.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran conflict
'Same script, different stage': Araghchi draws Vietnam parallel amid tensions
Shreyas Iyer
'Expectations are high...': Shreyas, Arshdeep eye IPL trophy for Punjab Kings
UAE India ties
Strait of Hormuz alert: UAE and India push to protect vital trade from threats
Dhurandhar The Revenge
Dhurandhar 2 propaganda row: Real-life ISI links behind the movie's villain
US arms deal
How Iran conflict turns into billion-dollar opportunity for US? Explained
MS Dhoni
CSK's wicket-keeper conundrum for IPL 2026: MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson?
Delhi rain alert
Delhi weather: Wettest March in 3 years? IMD predicts 'light rain' on this day
iran israel war
Trump claims Iranian Navy 'at the bottom of the sea'
Auto news
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?
Auto news
Tata cars to get costlier from April; 0.5% price hike announced for ICE range