Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt message, wishes fans ‘love and light’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday night penned a heartfelt Eid message for all, wishing them "love and light."

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "Here's wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more... Eid Mubarak!!"

He also posted a picture in which he can be seen making an adaab gesture in a graceful way.

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In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and wished SRK a happy Eid.

"Eid Mubarak king," a social media user commented.

"Eid Mumbarak to the one & only King of Bollywood," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to come up with 'King' this year.

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Recently, SRK and director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release.

Along with the date, the team also shared fresh visuals from the film. The new clips showed Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action story.

Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla, and Suhana Khan are also a part of 'King'