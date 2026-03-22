Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt message, wishes fans ‘love and light’
Shah Rukh Khan extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 wishes to fans, sharing a message of love and light on social media.
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Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday night penned a heartfelt Eid message for all, wishing them "love and light."
Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "Here's wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more... Eid Mubarak!!"
He also posted a picture in which he can be seen making an adaab gesture in a graceful way.
In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and wished SRK a happy Eid.
"Eid Mubarak king," a social media user commented.
"Eid Mumbarak to the one & only King of Bollywood," a fan wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to come up with 'King' this year.
Also Read | Eid 2026 celeb-style inspo: Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari - 7 festive wear for your wardrobe - In Pics
Recently, SRK and director Siddharth Anand officially announced that King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release.
Along with the date, the team also shared fresh visuals from the film. The new clips showed Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action story.
Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla, and Suhana Khan are also a part of 'King'
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