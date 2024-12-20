Eijaz Khan Says Religion Was Never An Issue With Pavitra Punia After She Talks About Their Breakup

Mumbai: Eijaz Khan’s spokesperson has responded to Pavitra Punia’s recent comments about their breakup, particularly regarding the issue of religion. Pavitra had mentioned that one of the reasons for their separation was her refusal to convert to Islam. However, Eijaz’s representative has firmly denied that religion was ever a problem in their relationship.



In an interview with HT, Eijaz’s spokesperson clarified that his family consists of people from different religious backgrounds, and they respect all faiths. The spokesperson also revealed that Eijaz’s father had been upset by the rumors circulating about the couple’s breakup, particularly the claim that Eijaz had pressured Pavitra to convert. “His father was extremely happy when he learned about Eijaz and Pavitra’s relationship, and now, this unfounded claim has caused unnecessary hurt,” the spokesperson said.



It was further emphasized that Pavitra had publicly stated that religion was not an issue in their relationship and had expressed that she would not convert. In fact, Eijaz had celebrated religious festivals like Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi while living with Pavitra, underscoring his respect for diverse religious practices.

Pavitra also clarified in her interview with Telly Masala that her extended family had no concerns about caste or religion, and she had made it clear to Eijaz that she would not convert.

The spokesperson concluded by stating that these personal claims not only affect the individuals involved but can also have professional consequences. The spokesperson urged people to be more mindful of the impact such statements can have on others’ lives.