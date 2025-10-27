Advertisement
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 6: Harshvardhan Rane-Starrer Shows Steady Growth

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane-starrer collects steadily at the box office on Day 6.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues its strong run at the box office, holding its ground against tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma. Released on Diwali, October 21, 2025, the romantic drama has not only recovered its production cost within the first four days but is now charting an impressive course through its opening week.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Milap Zaveri directorial opened on a promising note, collecting Rs 9 crore on day one. The film maintained steady momentum over the next few days, earning Rs 7.75 crore on day two and Rs 6 crore on day three. On its first Friday, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat brought in Rs 5.5 crore, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on day six.

With a collection of Rs 6.75 crore on its first Sunday, the film’s total domestic earnings have now reached an impressive Rs 41.25 crore.

About the Film

Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, with Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan, and Rajesh Khera in pivotal parts. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film’s emotional storyline and chemistry between the lead pair have resonated well with audiences, driving strong word-of-mouth and steady box office numbers.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a fearless superstar, igniting a passionate affair that soon spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak.

