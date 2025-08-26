Advertisement
SUNIEL SHETTY

'Ek Mard Ki Tarah...' Suniel Shetty SLAMS Bhopal's Artist For 'Ghatiya' Mimicry In Viral Video - WATCH

Suniel Shetty faces backlash after a viral video shows him scolding a mimicry artist at a Bhopal event, sparking debate over his reaction.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Ek Mard Ki Tarah...' Suniel Shetty SLAMS Bhopal's Artist For 'Ghatiya' Mimicry In Viral Video - WATCH(Image: Instagram/Reddit)

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, known for his powerful on-screen presence and action roles in the '90s and 2000s, is now at the center of an online controversy after a video from a public event in Bhopal went viral.

Viral Clip Shows Shetty Criticising Mimicry Performance

The incident occurred at a gathering in the Karond area of Bhopal, where Shetty was attending as a guest. A mimicry artist attempted to recreate the actor’s signature dialogue style, but the performance didn’t sit well with Shetty. In a video circulating across social media platforms, including Reddit, the 64-year-old actor can be seen losing his temper on stage.

“Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai,” Shetty said sharply. “Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye.”

Mimicry Artist Apologises On Stage

Following the criticism, the artist immediately apologised, saying, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha.” However, Shetty continued, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne.”

Watch the video here:

Mimicry artist might have mimicked him saying C-section is better !
byu/vrh_khan inBollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens React: “That Was So Rude”

The clip has since triggered a wave of online reactions, many of them critical of Shetty’s tone and conduct. One Reddit user commented, “That was so rude.” Another wrote, “Bullying an artist trying to earn his living.” Some even accused the actor of being insecure, saying, “This shows how insecure Suniel Shetty is. He should be embarrassed.”

Suniel Shetty

Others Ask for Full Context

Despite the backlash, a section of users has urged restraint, pointing out that the viral video only shows part of the incident. “50 comments aa gaye but no one is asking or linking what the mimicry guy said before this clip, Context to bata do bhai log.”

