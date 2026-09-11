Ekta Kapoor and Mahira Sharma seek blessings at Vaishno Devi | WATCH

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated theatrical premiere of The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, acclaimed producer Ektaa R. Kapoor embarked on a spiritual journey to the holy Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, to seek divine blessings for the film's upcoming launch.
Visuals from the visit quickly went viral across social media platforms, capturing Kapoor in an understated white traditional ensemble with a sacred tilak marked on her forehead following her prayers at the revered hill shrine.
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Joining the surge of devotional visits at the Vaishno Devi temple, actress Mahira Sharma was also spotted taking a quiet spiritual hiatus to pay her respects and seek blessings.
The high-profile shrine visits highlight a growing trend among industry personalities turning to spiritual centres ahead of major project rollouts and career milestones.
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Set to hit theatres nationwide on September 25, 2026, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is a large-scale fantasy action-adventure deeply rooted in Indian folklore and mythological themes.
The narrative centres on a pragmatic urban man who challenges the long-standing taboos surrounding his ancestral village's forbidden forest. His defiance inadvertently awakens a ancient divine entity, entangling him in an intense supernatural battle to protect his community.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Sidharth Malhotra alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni. Jointly produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari for TVF (The Viral Fever), The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is set to make its theatrical debut on September 25, 2026.
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