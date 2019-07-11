Ekta Kapoor apologises, but journalist body says ban on Kangana remains

Mumbai: Entertainment Journalists Guild on Wednesday acknowledged the apology posted by Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor on the spat that took place between actor Kangana Ranaut and a journalist during a recent promotional event for her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

The committee, however, said it will not lift the ban on the lead actor of Balaji Telefilm's forthcoming film. "The Entertainment Journalists Guild appreciates Ms Ekta Kapoor's support and standing for what is right through her official statement. However, we will continue to ban on Ms Kangana Ranaut across all media platforms," a statement put out by the guild said.

The apology statement issued by the production house did not have Kangana's name in it, but instead, they referred to her as 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor'.

Ekta Kapoor's statement shared on social media comes a day after the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India said the media would boycott Kangana Ranaut and demanded a public apology from the 32-year-old actor, Ekta Kapoor and her banner.

Kangana on July 7 engaged in a heated argument with a journalist at the song launch event of her upcoming film opposite Rajkumar Rao.

At the launch of 'The Wakhra Song', Kangana lambasted the reporter for writing 'dirty things' about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut. "You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" an agitated Kangana had asked.

During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.

"You were bashing 'Manikarnika'. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," the 'Queen' actor said, refusing to entertain any questions from the journalist.