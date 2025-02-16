Ekta Kapoor Faces Inquiry Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Soldiers In Web Series

Mumbai: A court here on Saturday directed the city police to conduct an inquiry into a criminal complaint filed against film and television producer Ekta Kapoor for allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers in one of her web series.

A magistrate's court in Bandra called for a report from the police by May 9 on the complaint under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Under this section, a magistrate can carry out an inquiry into a criminal complaint, or direct the police to do so.

The complaint was filed by YouTuber Vikas Pathak, also known as `Hindustani bhau'. Besides Ekta, it named her OTT platform Alt Balaji, and her parents Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor.

As per the complaint filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a web series on Alt Balaji showed a military officer engaging in an "illicit sexual act" in one of its episodes.

Pathak came across the episode in May 2020, the complaint said.

"The accused have stooped to a cheap low and shamelessly targeted the dignity and pride of our country by depicting Indian Army military uniform in the illicit sexual act with national emblem on it," the complaint said.