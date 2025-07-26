Ekta Kapoor Issues Clarification After ALTT Named Among 25 OTT Platforms Banned For Vulgar Content: ‘Not Associated In Any Capacity’

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor has issued a statement after the government banned 25 OTT platforms for streaming "obscene and vulgar content."

Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor clarified that she and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, are “not associated in any capacity with ALTT.” She further added that they “stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021.”

The official statement read: “Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organization. Following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary), duly approved by the Hon’ble NCLT, it operates ALTT w.e.f. June 20, 2025.”

It continued: “Media reports have been in circulation about ALTT being disabled by the authorities. However, contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT, and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021. Any insinuation contrary to the above facts is strongly denied, and the media is requested to report the accurate facts.”

The statement concluded with: “Balaji Telefilms Limited is fully compliant with all applicable laws and continues to operate its business with the highest standards of corporate governance.”

Ekta captioned her Instagram post: “To whomsoever it may concern.”

Which OTT platforms were banned?

The government has ordered a ban on the websites and apps of 25 OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix, for allegedly streaming obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic content.

According to officials, the platforms identified for violating various laws include: ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.