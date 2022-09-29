Ekta Kapoor, mom Shobha Kapoor receive arrest warrants for ‘XXX’ Season 2

Begusarai: A court in Bihar’s Begusarai issued arrest warrants against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series `XXX` Season 2.

The court issued the warrant after Ekta and Sobha Kapoor skipped the court summon. The matter is based on a complaint filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman who is a resident of Begusarai.

"The court had issued summons to them and asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. But they did not appear before the court following which warrant was issued against them," said Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak.

Notably, cases against Ekta Kapoor were registered earlier also in other places related to the web series. An FIR was registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel and improper use of the national emblem in the web series `XXX season 2`.

According to the police, the FIR was lodged at Annapurna police station in 2020 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. Neeraj Yagnik, the complainant, said that he lodged a complaint in the matter after watching the objectionable use of the national emblem and the Army uniform in the web series.

A similar kind of complaint was filed against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in a Muzaffarpur court in Bihar for allegedly insulting army personnel and their family members in their Alt Balaji`s ‘XXX’ web series.