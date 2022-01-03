हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor tests COVID positive, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan wish her speedy recovery

Ekta Kapoor requests everyone who came in her contact to get tested for Covid-19.

Ekta Kapoor tests COVID positive, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan wish her speedy recovery
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (January 3). The television mogul shared the news on an Instagram post. “Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” read her note.

Various celebrities took to the comment section to wish Ekta a speedy recovery. “Owh.. Take care and get well soon,” wrote actress Shweta Tiwari. Actress Hina Khan commented, “Speedy recovery flowers”. Naagin actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Get well soonest. Lots of love”. Director Hansal Mehta had written, “Take care Ekta”.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor)

​Gautami Kapoor, Vikrant Messi, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Arsalan Goni were some other celebs who wished Ekta a speedy recovery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor)

A day before testing positive for Covid, Ekta was seen hanging out with ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives’ star Neelam Kothari and a gang of girls. Sharing a post with them on Instagram, she had written, "My forever girls @neelamkotharisoni @sippypooja @shabskofficial", along with evil eye and heart emoji.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ekta KapoorEkta Kapoor tests covid positiveEkta Kapoor covid-19Hina KhanShweta Tiwaribollywood covid casesrising covid cases in bollywood
Next
Story

Sunny Deol gives glimpse of his 'icing on the cake' moment

Must Watch

PT8M3S

Chargesheet filed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case