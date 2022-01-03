Ekta Kapoor tests COVID positive, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan wish her speedy recovery

New Delhi: Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (January 3). The television mogul shared the news on an Instagram post. “Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” read her note.

Various celebrities took to the comment section to wish Ekta a speedy recovery. “Owh.. Take care and get well soon,” wrote actress Shweta Tiwari. Actress Hina Khan commented, “Speedy recovery flowers”. Naagin actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Get well soonest. Lots of love”. Director Hansal Mehta had written, “Take care Ekta”.



​Gautami Kapoor, Vikrant Messi, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Arsalan Goni were some other celebs who wished Ekta a speedy recovery.

A day before testing positive for Covid, Ekta was seen hanging out with ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives’ star Neelam Kothari and a gang of girls. Sharing a post with them on Instagram, she had written, "My forever girls @neelamkotharisoni @sippypooja @shabskofficial", along with evil eye and heart emoji.