Ektaa Kapoor Backs Salman Khan, Shares Post Criticising Abhinav Kashyap Amid Ongoing Feud

New Delhi: Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor has come out in strong support of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan amid his ongoing feud with filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap. Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram stories from Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla, who criticised Kashyap’s recent allegations against the actor, signalling her clear backing of Salman.

Chawla Calls Out Kashyap

Varinder Chawla condemned Kashyap’s comments, describing them as “attention-seeking” and “opportunistic.” He said, “Recently, I came across a podcast where Abhinav was bashing Salman, seemingly just to grab attention and create controversy. As someone who's been a part of the industry for so long, I found this completely disgusting. If there were genuine issues, why wait so long to speak up? This kind of behavior feels opportunistic and completely unfair, using someone else's reputation for personal gain."

Ektaa Kapoor showed her support for Salman Khan by sharing Varinder Chawla's post on her Instagram stories.

Salman Khan vs. Abhinav Kashyap

For those unversed, the controversy began when filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed the blockbuster Dabangg, levelled serious allegations against Salman Khan and his family. Salman addressed these claims during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, seeking to clarify his stance publicly.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap once again targeted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan with sharp criticism. Kashyap suggested, “One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me. He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now”

Commenting on Salman’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan, Kashyap questioned, “A criminal like him will play a soldier?”

Reflecting on their past, Kashyap expressed feelings of betrayal, saying he had given Salman his big break with Dabangg. “He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. The poison they have put inside me, I am now vomiting that poison out,” he added.

