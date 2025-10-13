Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2971439https://zeenews.india.com/people/ektaa-kapoor-offers-prayers-at-tirumala-temple-seeks-blessings-of-lord-venkateswara-2971439.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
TIRUMALA TEMPLE

Ektaa Kapoor Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessings Of Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala Temple: Ektaa Kapoor was seen stepping out of the temple after offering prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 01:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ektaa Kapoor Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessings Of Lord VenkateswaraPic Courtesy: Instagram

Tirumala: Film and TV producer Ektaa R Kapoor paid a visit to the Tirumala temple on Monday morning to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

In visuals captured by the paparazzi, Ektaa was seen stepping out of the temple after offering prayers. She was dressed in a light pink ethnic outfit adorned with silver embroidery.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHETAN KUMAR (@unitedtirupati_)

Earlier in the day, Telugu actress Krithi Shetty was also spotted at the temple along with director Venkky Kudumula for darshan. The actress was seen smiling and waving at the cameras before entering the temple premises.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ekta Kapoor Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Shares Video About Her Darshan

On the same day, actor Nithiin and his wife, along with Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi, also visited the shrine to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa Kapoor's film Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery recently won the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards.

The quirky satire, directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, revolves around Mahima Basor, a determined police officer from a lower caste, who sets out to solve the strange case of two missing jackfruits from a politician's garden. The film starred Sanya Malhotra and hit theatres on May 19, 2023. (ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh