Ektaa Kapoor’s 2025 Diwali Party: Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Huma Qureshi & Nargis Fakhri Celebrate In Mumbai

Mumbai: It is that time of the year again when Diwali parties have taken over the town, with celebrities indulging in the festivities with friends and family.



Producer Ektaa Kapoor, known for hosting one of the most happening parties in the industry, has done it again at this year's Diwali bash. Over the weekend, Ektaa's party saw a star-studded gathering in Mumbai.



Many renowned TV celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Krystle D'Souza, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani, and Karishma Tanna were spotted marking their attendance. Arjun Bijlani arrived in complete traditional attire with his wife, Neha Bijlani, to join in the celebrations.

TV's power couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, arrived together for Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party.



Actor Karan Patel also arrived at the party, twinning in black with his wife.



Meanwhile, Bollywood stars Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri graced the bash with their glamorous appearances. Nargis looked stunning in a red saree, whereas Huma chose a bright ethnic outfit for the evening.



Among others were Chetan Hansraj, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sameer Soni, Neelam Kothari, and Shabir Ahluwalia, who put their best fashion foot forward. Following the festive theme for the evening, the guests were dressed in traditional outfits.



They also posed for the media and extended Diwali greetings before heading inside.



Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali bash took place on the heels of many other A-list celebrations, including parties hosted by Ramesh Taurani and Manish Malhotra.

