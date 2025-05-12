Ektaa R Kapoor Sparks Speculation With Nostalgic Hint About Iconic TV Show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

New Delhi: Celebrated Indian television and film producer Ektaa R Kapoor has once again captured public attention, this time by evoking nostalgia around one of her most iconic television creations. In a recent social media post, Kapoor shared a cryptic video that has fans buzzing with excitement, suggesting the possible return or revival of her legendary show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The Instagram reel featured Kapoor in various moods, set to the unmistakable theme tune of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The caption, simply reading “Tune of memories,” was enough to ignite a wave of speculation and excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The beloved soap opera, which originally aired in 2000, remains one of the most celebrated shows in Indian television history and played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Indian daily soaps.

Watch the video here:

The buzz around the post comes at a time when Kapoor continues to make headlines for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Recently, she was honoured with the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards, recognizing her influential role in global television. She is also a Padma Shri awardee, one of India’s highest civilian honours, for her achievements in the arts.

In addition to her ongoing creative ventures, Kapoor has been instrumental in promoting India as a filming destination. At the recent WAVES Summit 2025 held in Mumbai, she launched the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2025, highlighting the state’s untapped cinematic potential. She spoke about the region’s rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, while advocating for increased financial support to establish Madhya Pradesh as a premier filmmaking hub in the country.

Known for continually redefining Indian entertainment across television, cinema, and OTT platforms, Ektaa R Kapoor’s recent moves reinforce her position as a pioneering force in the industry. With fans eagerly awaiting more details, her latest hint has certainly reignited excitement for what could be a new chapter in the legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.