'Election Mein Khade Ho Jao Yaar...' Sonu Nigam Confronts Disruptive Fans During Concert

New Delhi: Singer Sonu Nigam recently found himself in an unexpected and somewhat tense situation during a live concert in Kolkata, where some members of the audience stood up in the middle of his performance. This disruption led Sonu to step in and take charge of the situation, urging the crowd to sit down and restore order.

A video of the incident, filmed by a fan who attended the concert, quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking widespread attention. In the video, Sonu Nigam can be seen addressing the audience with visible frustration. He urges the individuals standing to sit down, explaining that their actions were affecting his performance time. “Agar tumko khada hona hi hai, election mein khade ho jao yaar! Please bithao. Jaldi karo. Utna time jaa raha hai mera maaloom hai? Apka cut off time aa jayega phir, baitho! Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty (If you want to stand, go stand in an election! Please sit down. My time is getting cut, sit down quickly. Sit down! Get out and make some space).”

Watch The Video Here:

This altercation comes just days after Sonu Nigam experienced an excruciating health setback while performing live on stage. The singer shared the details of his painful experience on Instagram, where he opened up about suffering from a severe back spasm during the show. In an emotional video posted on his social media, Sonu wrote, "Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night."

Despite enduring such intense pain, Sonu bravely continued his performance, pushing through the discomfort for the sake of his audience.