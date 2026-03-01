Elijah Blue Allman, Cher's son arrested on multiple charges after creating disturbance at prep school in New Hampshire

Los Angeles: Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, has been charged after an incident at a private prep school in New Hampshire, according to PEOPLE.

According to the Concord Police Department, the 49-year-old musician was taken into custody on Friday, February 27. Police were called to St. Paul's School in Concord at around 6 pm after reports of an unwanted guest on the campus.

Local reports said that Elijah allegedly created a disturbance in the school's dining hall and behaved aggressively, according to the outlet. Police later identified him as the person involved.

After being detained, Elijah was charged with two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct. Police told PEOPLE that he has no connection to the school. The case is still under investigation.

Elijah was taken to the Merrimack County Jail and later released on personal recognisance bail. This means he did not have to pay bail but must appear in court when required.

The incident comes months after Elijah was taken to a medical facility in California in June, when police said he was acting erratically. At that time, deputies said drugs were found at the home, and he was taken to the hospital. He was released a few days later.

Earlier, in December 2023, Cher had filed for a temporary conservatorship over her son's estate, citing concerns about his health and substance use. The case was later settled privately, and Cher withdrew the request in September 2024, according to PEOPLE.

Cher shares Elijah with her late former husband, rock musician Gregg Allman. She is also the mother of Chaz Bono.