topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ELLI AVRRAM

Elli AvrRam gets BRUTALLY trolled for showing 'major cleavage' in bold outfit, netizens call her 'Urfi ki maa'

Elli's cleavage was on full display at the event as she donned a strapless outfit. She tied her locks in a high bun and opted for subtle glam make-up for the night. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elli's cleavage was on full display at the event as she donned a strapless outfit. She tied her locks in a high bun and opted for subtle glam make-up for the night.
  • Her look didn't go well with the netizens and the actress got trolled for 'inappropriate dressing' and showing off 'major cleavage.'

Trending Photos

Elli AvrRam gets BRUTALLY trolled for showing 'major cleavage' in bold outfit, netizens call her 'Urfi ki maa'

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Elli AvrRam stole the spotlight with her daring outfit in last night's event in Mumbai. Elli made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in a cleavage-revealing dress. She was appreciated by many but also she was brutally trolled for her bold outfit.

Elli's cleavage was on full display at the event as she donned a strapless outfit. She tied her locks in a high bun and opted for subtle glam makeup for the night. Her look didn't go well with the netizens and the actress got trolled for 'inappropriate dressing' and showing off 'major cleavage.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Some social media users even compared Elli with Urfi Javed. One user commented, 'Urfi’s mom is here,' whereas the other one wrote, 'This outfit has been designed by Urfi Javed'. 'Another Urfi Javed has come into the market,' a third user said. 'This dressing sense is a torture to our eyes,' another one commented.

Elli AvrRam was last seen in 'Naane Varuvean' and 'Goodbye.' The actor, who started her journey in 2013, has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics for her role in both films.

Live Tv

Elli AvrRamElli AvrRam cleavage dressElli AvrRam hot picsElli AvrRam Elle Awards outfit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?