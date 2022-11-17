Elli AvrRam gets BRUTALLY trolled for showing 'major cleavage' in bold outfit, netizens call her 'Urfi ki maa'

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Elli AvrRam stole the spotlight with her daring outfit in last night's event in Mumbai. Elli made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in a cleavage-revealing dress. She was appreciated by many but also she was brutally trolled for her bold outfit.

Elli's cleavage was on full display at the event as she donned a strapless outfit. She tied her locks in a high bun and opted for subtle glam makeup for the night. Her look didn't go well with the netizens and the actress got trolled for 'inappropriate dressing' and showing off 'major cleavage.'

Some social media users even compared Elli with Urfi Javed. One user commented, 'Urfi’s mom is here,' whereas the other one wrote, 'This outfit has been designed by Urfi Javed'. 'Another Urfi Javed has come into the market,' a third user said. 'This dressing sense is a torture to our eyes,' another one commented.

Elli AvrRam was last seen in 'Naane Varuvean' and 'Goodbye.' The actor, who started her journey in 2013, has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics for her role in both films.