Elnaaz Norouzi NOT in Bigg Boss 20, busy with Hollywood film 'The Fix' release

New Delhi: Actress Elnaaz Norouzi recently was in news after several reports suggested she might be seen as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20. However, ending speculation around her participation in the upcoming 20th season of the biggest reality show in the country, the source close to the actress has called it false.
"She's currently in LA for press around her Hollywood film, The Fix. And that's really where her focus is at the moment," a source close to the actor shared. "There's no truth to the Bigg Boss talk. She has a Hollywood film releasing in September, and that's taking up all her time and energy right now," the source added.
Elnaaz Norouzi was seen as a participant on The Traitors Season 1, which was hosted by Karan Johar.
Elnaaz Norouzi was born in Tehran, Iran and soon her family to Hanover, Germany. Norouzi has German citizenship. She started working as early 14 as a model. Made her acting debut in a Pakistani film Maan Jao Na in 2017 and later was seen in Netflix web series Sacred Games.
She has worked in several films and series, including Hello Charlie, Chutzpah, Tehran, Abhay, Khido Khundi and Made in Heaven.
Elnaaz did a dance number in Rashtra Kavach Om and JugJugg Jeeyo, which was bankrolled by Karan Johar. In July 2022, she made her singing debut with 'La La Love'.
After graduating from the Goetheschule in Hanover, she decided to move to India.
Elnaaz plays the female lead in The Fix, marking her second major Hollywood outing after 2023's Kandahar, which saw her share screen space with Gerard Butler. Directed by Guy Moshe, The Fix is an action thriller in which she stars opposite Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi.
With the film set to hit theatres on September 11, the actress is currently hooked on to its release.
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