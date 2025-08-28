Elon Musk Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Engagement Months After Saying He Would Father Her Child

New Delhi: The internet broke at midnight on Wednesday when Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Celebrities including Meghan Markle, Shania Twain, Patrick Mahomes, Jennifer Lopez, Simone Biles, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and Gordon Ramsay flooded social media with their reactions. Even US President Donald Trump sent his best wishes to the couple.

Now, billionaire Elon Musk has also joined the chorus of reactions to Swift and Kelce’s big news.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor and Travis jokingly captioned their joint post announcing the engagement.

Katie Miller, a former adviser to Musk and wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, also reacted on X, writing: “Great day for hard launches” while sharing side-by-side photos of SpaceX’s successful Starship test flight and Swift-Kelce’s engagement pictures.

Great day for hard launches. pic.twitter.com/z5NaU7v9ya — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) August 27, 2025

Responding to her post, Musk, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, dropped a simple rocket emoji.

Elon’s Past Interest in Taylor Swift

Earlier, Musk had made headlines with a bizarre comment about Swift. During the US presidential campaign, after the pop star endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Musk posted: “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

The reaction came after the pop star endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for U.S. President. Swift signed off her post as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

Trump’s Reaction

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the engagement news, saying: “Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

What’s Next

No official wedding date has been announced yet. Kelce is currently preparing for his NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Swift’s much-awaited new album The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3.