London: The demise of iconic singer Ozzy Osbourne has left his friend and fellow musician Elton John extremely saddened. After learning about Ozzy's death, Elton took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the late singer.

"So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love," Elton's post read.

He also shared a throwback picture with Osbourne.

Ozzy breathed his last on Tuesday after a years-long struggle with Parkinson's disease. The news of Ozzy's demise was confirmed by his family via a statement, TMZ reported.

The statement read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy had performed just two weeks ago at what was billed as Black Sabbath's last concert, a festival titled "Back to the Beginning," in his and the band's hometown of Birmingham, England, that amounted to a massive tribute to the legendary band, including from such legendary spiritual offspring as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains and more, as per Variety.

In January 2020, following two years of escalating health problems, Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In February 2023, he issued a statement saying that he was retiring from touring, citing spinal injuries he had sustained in a 2018 accident.

He said, "[I]n all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know."Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."