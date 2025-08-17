New Delhi: In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Gurugram residence of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav. Hours after the firing, CCTV footage from the site has surfaced online, shedding light on the terrifying moments of the attack.

CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Attack

The CCTV video, which is now circulating on social media, shows two masked assailants approaching the actor’s Sector 57 home with firearms in hand. The attackers are seen firing at the house’s gate, doors, windows, and even targeting the upper balconies. In another moment, one of the assailants is seen climbing the main gate and aiming directly at the entrance of the residence.

Over Two Dozen Rounds Fired

According to some reports, the incident occurred between 5:30 and 6:00 AM. Three bike-borne attackers opened fire indiscriminately, reportedly firing more than two dozen rounds before fleeing the scene.

Elvish Yadav Was Not Home During Attack

Elvish Yadav was not present at the residence during the time of the attack. His father, Ram Avtar Yadav, later confirmed to the media that Elvish usually stays away from the Gurugram home due to professional commitments, as reported by ANI. He added that the family was left shaken and frightened by the incident.

"Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," Ram Avtar Yadav said in his first public statement following the attack.

Shocking Visuals Show Bullet Marks

In the video shared by ANI, visuals of the house reveal the aftermath of a violent incident, with bullet marks clearly visible on the ceiling of the parking area, near the entrance gates, and along the edges of the first and second floor balconies.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram, where three masked miscreants opened fire at around 5:30 AM this morning. pic.twitter.com/dfABTnW82g — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

FAQs

Q1. What happened at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram house?

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at his residence early Sunday morning.

Q2. Was Elvish Yadav home during the attack?

No, he was not at home at the time of the incident.

Q3. How many rounds were fired at the house?

Over two dozen rounds were reportedly fired.

Q4. What does the CCTV footage show?

It shows masked assailants firing at the house, including gates, doors, windows, and balconies.