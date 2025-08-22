Elvish Yadav Firing Case: Video Shows Accused Ishu Gandhi Arrested In Police Encounter

New Delhi: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav was at the center of a frightening incident last week when his Gurugram home was targeted by three unidentified men in the early hours of Sunday, August 17.

Police Arrest One Suspect After Encounter

In a recent development, as reported by ANI, Gurugram police apprehended one of the suspects involved in the attack during a police encounter. The accused, identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, allegedly opened fire outside Elvish Yadav’s residence. During the encounter, Ishant fired over six rounds from an automatic pistol at the police officers, resulting in a gunshot wound to his leg. He was subsequently hospitalised.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | Firing at Elvish Yadav's residence | Faridabad Crime Branch arrested an accused named Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi in an encounter, who allegedly fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on August 17.



Elvish’s Father Speaks Out

Ram Avtar Yadav, Elvish’s father, described the terrifying ordeal his family faced. According to him, the firing began around 5:30 a.m., with more than 15 bullets shot at their home.

"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds," Ram Avtar told the media.

He added that the family feels scared following the incident but expressed hope for justice. “Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared.”

Police Confirm Details of the Attack

The Gurugram Police, through spokesperson Sandeep Kumar, confirmed to ANI, that three masked men opened fire outside Elvish Yadav’s home in Sector 57. Police reports stated that over a dozen rounds were discharged, but Elvish Yadav was not present at the time.

“Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing,” said Kumar.

Elvish Yadav Reassures Fans on Social Media

In the aftermath of the attack, Elvish Yadav took to Instagram Stories to address concerns and thank his supporters. He wrote, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you.”

(Source: ANI)